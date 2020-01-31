SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

GLD traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $149.03. 417,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

