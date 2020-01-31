SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 203,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $149.48. 1,003,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.