SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,720. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87.

