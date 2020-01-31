Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.