Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $65.08

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.19, but opened at $65.08. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 30,941 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 810.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $9,691,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
