Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $65.08

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.19, but opened at $65.08. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 30,941 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 810.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $9,691,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

