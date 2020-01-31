Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.55. 19,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.