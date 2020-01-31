SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

