Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.
Shares of STND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. 370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. Standard AVB Financial has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $32.23.
Standard AVB Financial Company Profile
