Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of STND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. 370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. Standard AVB Financial has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $32.23.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

