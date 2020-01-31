Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.099-28.629 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.4 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $85.84. 12,221,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,232. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.24.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.