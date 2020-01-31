Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.099-28.629 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.4 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $85.84. 12,221,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,232. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.