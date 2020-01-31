Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.1-28.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.41 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

