State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,920,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,598,000.

XPO opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

