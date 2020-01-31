State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 621.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,113 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Tenable stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $58,994.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

