State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,019,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 659,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 652,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

