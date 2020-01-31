State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Sabre by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,939.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,639. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

