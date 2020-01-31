State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.14%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

