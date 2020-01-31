State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

