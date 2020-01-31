State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $336,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

