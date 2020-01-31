State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.65.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

