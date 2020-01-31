State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $78.58 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

