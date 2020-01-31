Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 1,520 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

