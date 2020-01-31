Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,657,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.