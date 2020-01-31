Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,640. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

