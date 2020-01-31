Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $820.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $831.71.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $13.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $866.76. 384,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $519.09 and a 52 week high of $888.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $813.63.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.