Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,543 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $256,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.