Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading Down 3.1%

Stockland Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKAF) shares dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33, approximately 211 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

About Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF)

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.