Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 5.9%

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $29.49, approximately 149,260 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 132,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $471,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

