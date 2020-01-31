Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,846 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after buying an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,181,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $91.60. 430,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,171. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

