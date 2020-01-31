Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

