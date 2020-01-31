Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 208.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

OXY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. 9,505,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,102,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

