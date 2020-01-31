Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.