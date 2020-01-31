Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $845,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,099. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.