Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 627,563 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $33,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $27,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

