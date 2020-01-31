Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,362 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 566.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,834,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,470. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -252.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

