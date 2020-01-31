Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $481,000 Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 98,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

