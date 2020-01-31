Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $500,000 Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 37.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.