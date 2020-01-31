Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Store Capital by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 48,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,126. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.