Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €63.90 ($74.30) and last traded at €63.90 ($74.30), approximately 6,159 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.30 ($77.09).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $769.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is €64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.46.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

