Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF accounts for 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

Shares of ONEV stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

