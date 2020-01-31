Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.48. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,965. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

