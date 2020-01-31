Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $267.46. 69,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $173.35 and a 12 month high of $270.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

