Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $52.56. 4,356,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

