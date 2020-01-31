Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. 6,199,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,502,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

