Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 15,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $162.89 and a 52 week high of $225.88.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

