Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

