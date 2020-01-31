Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.