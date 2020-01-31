Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 11,921 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 808,278 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

