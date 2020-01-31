Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 18,681 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 340,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,140. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $60.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1148 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

