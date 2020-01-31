Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $78.23 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $78,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 160,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $56.66.

