Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $119.00. 80,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.37 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.