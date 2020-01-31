Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 80 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.59 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.77. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

